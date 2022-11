Not Available

Nisha believes she is happily married until she discovers that her successful businessman husband, Kabir, has been having an affair with her cousin, Indu. Distraught, Nisha abandons her husband and newborn daughter and leaves for the city, where she finds love in the arms of a sensitive writer, Alok. But Nisha's past soon catches up to her and forces her into a soul-searching decision over whether or not to return to her family and old life.