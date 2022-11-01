Not Available

Christmas and New Year. Three girls between 18 and 20, are hospitalized with cancer. All three of them have serious problems, not just in terms of health, but also in terms of their relationships with their nearest and dearest. The girls find a haven in each other's company, where they are free from the fear of death and loneliness, and a substantial part of the film describes their sense of humour, unrestrained candidness and uncompromising zest for life.