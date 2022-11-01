Not Available

At Night

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Christmas and New Year. Three girls between 18 and 20, are hospitalized with cancer. All three of them have serious problems, not just in terms of health, but also in terms of their relationships with their nearest and dearest. The girls find a haven in each other's company, where they are free from the fear of death and loneliness, and a substantial part of the film describes their sense of humour, unrestrained candidness and uncompromising zest for life.

Cast

Julie R. ØlgaardAt Night
Laura ChristensenSara
Neel RønholtMette
Henrik PripTorben
Rasmus BotoftMartin
Mette Mai LangerAnnika

