At Noon Fell A Darkness is a poetic profile of 15 prominent Icelandic musicians and poets as they travel home to Reykjavik for Sigur Ros's inaugural Norður og Niður festival in the winter of 2017-18. The film follows acclaimed and award-winning artists such as Gyða Valtýsdóttir, Sóley Stefánsdóttir, Bára Gísladóttir, Sigrún Jónsdóttir, Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir, Kórus, Mammút, Úlfur Hansson, Alex Somers, Gerður Kristný, Fríða Ísberg and Arngunnur Árnadóttir to lighthouses, abandoned pools, the feet of mountains and to volcanic beaches to create an experimental documentary of a contemporary moment in the history of Icelandic art.