At Rainbow’s End II

    With the support of Finas and The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (MCMC), this award-winning feature length documentary film is based on a true story, following the everyday lives of 7 HIV-Positive youth who live under the care of a humble foster home ‘RUMAH JAIREH’ in BATU ARANG. Ranging in age from 8 to 16 years old, these kids were abandoned and neglected, abused and shamed, as a result of having the stigmatizing illness of HIV/AIDS. Through this film, we intend to fight for the identity of these stateless youths for them to have a proper formal education.

