Concert of christian Melodic Metal Band Narnia. Recorded in Owen, Germany on March 29th 2003. Tracklist: 01 Introduction 02 Inner Sanctum 03 The Mission 04 War Preludium 05 The Countdown has begun 06 Back from Hell 07 No time no lose 08 Long live the King 09 Living Water 10 Shelter through the Pain 11 Dangerous Game 12 Guitar Solo 13 Awakening 14 Break the Chains 15 The Witch and the Lion Bonustrack: "After all these Years..."