At the End of the Rainbow

Italian International Film

Roy runs away from the labor camp of Santa Lucia with Emiliano, a New Mexico rancher, both imprisoned unjustly for three powerful American bankers, to seize the gold mine that had Emiliano. During flight, the landowner dies and in his last moments asked Roy to recover the mine and save Jessica, daughter of his former foreman.

Cast

Eduardo FajardoRedfield
Luciano PigozziManolo, the barber
Daniel MartínMiner
Charo LópezJessica
José CalvoJoselito Cosorito
Ben CarraLawrence

