In the spirit of "Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965)," AT THE HOUSE OF MADNESS is a new "old" horror movie, complete with print damage, bad splices (drinking game, anyone?), and a preview for a movie that doesn't exist. Sarah thinks her home is built on is cursed soil and previous uncanny events that transpired within it's walls seem to bear this out. Like the woman who discovers a locked book of spells and finds murder the only key to open it. Or the strange man and his ventriloquist dummy, neither of which are what they appear. Or worse still, what happens to Sarah when she appeals to the patron saint of home-selling to try and get away from the horrors that dwell . . . AT THE HOUSE OF MADNESS. - Written by b-horror.com