At The Maple Grove

Driven by a desire to live forever through cinema, aspiring filmmaker Nathaniel Heaton sets out to fuse his life into the narrative of a movie in this film-within-a-film. Both a dreamer and a romantic, Heaton escapes his estranged relationships, professional failures, and concerns of mortality by retreating more and more into the world of the movie that exists in his imagination... a world where gangsters close in and a struggling old nightclub prepares for what may be its final show.