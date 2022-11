Not Available

America had Charles Bukowski and Canada had Al Purdy, a hard-drinking, hard-living poet who wrote about bars, hockey and beer. In this vibrant and kinetic short film, Purdy reads his best-known poem (involving a beer, a bar, and a brawl) accompanied by a dizzying array of animation that perfectly captures the work's ironic tone and its exuberant evocation of alcohol, antagonism and Art.