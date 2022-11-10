At the River

Not Available

A day in the life of a mother and her daughter, who have already reached a stage in life where their age difference is barely noticeable. One day, the two are visited by a young official who quite unwittingly makes the mother feel young again, and so she decides to set out for a walk by the river together with her daughter. It becomes increasingly clear to both of them that the best days of their lives are past and that they make a ludicrous impression wherever they go. However, they somehow keep their spirits up and try to enjoy this last walk together. They both know that this is the very last of the ‘grand days’ of their lives.