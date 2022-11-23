At the Terrace

Not Available

A gaunt, middle-aged man barely recovered from a serious illness, an awkward company employee, the hosts’ likable son, who comes home late — each of the men on the terrace are captivated by Haruko’s pale, white arms, inflaming the jealousy of the company director’s wife. Literary anecdotes abound, as does petty bickering. The masks they’ve carefully crafted are suddenly torn away, exposing their tainted humanity. Desires, jealousies and secrets are laid bare during 90 minutes on the terrace, culminating in a shocking and not exactly happy ending.