Not Available

Pamvura (At the Water) is a story about beliefs and unknown forces. Netsai, a devout young christian woman, she loses her child while doing laundry at the river. She does not know the cause behind her child´s disappearance. What does she do to get her son back, where does she go for consultations about her little son´s disappearance and how she can get him back to her. Yet as much as she wants he son back, she finds it hard in her christian life to make a sacrifice of life. Find out in Pamvura what happens when faith is stronger than religion