At those terrifying frontiers where the existence and disappearance of people fade into each other

Weaving together fragments from Edwards Said’s most personal and poetic work After the last sky the piece creates a new script that reflects on what it means now to be an ‘illegal’ person, an illegal body, a people that should not exist or move in certain spaces. An impossible presence, under the threat of potential disappearance but continuing to appear at borders and security fences. The script is turned into a song sung by the artists as multiple avatars. Using a software that generates avatars from a single image the avatars in the video are all people who participated in the ’March of Return’ that took place on the Gaza border. Using low resolution images that were circulated online the software renders the missing data and information in the original image as scars, glitches and incomplete features on the characters faces.