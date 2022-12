Not Available

An Italian makes love to a girl and is repulsed. She favors another man, and the Italian uses drastic measures to rid himself of his rival. He finally becomes angered at the girl and kidnaps her. He ties her to a post and arranges an infernal machine, attached to a clock, which will shoot off a revolver at 12 o'clock. The weapon is pointed at the girl, who makes frantic efforts to escape as the hands creep toward the fatal hour.