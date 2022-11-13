Atan Kae Bon Phi

Not Available

A group of friends from Bangkok decide to visit an abandoned house inhabited by a spirit who has the power to grant wishes, if promised the appropriate offering. With their graduation getting closer and closer, most of them pray for decent grades, but one of them, a skeptical girl called Moss, makes a mocking pledge that she will do anything in return for the satisfaction of her friend's desires. while their friends are careful to make sure they provide the promised offerings as their wishes are fulfilled, Muay, Pin, and Moss are not so diligent. Before long all three are subjected to a series of bloody manifestations, courtesy of an angry and vengeful spirit determined to collect what is owed.