To live the life of Dash Berlin is to live to the rhythm of '#musicislife'. The beloved artist album of the Dutch DJ, racing the beating hearts of EDM lovers since its release last year, now sees a new daylight. Fans of Dash Berlin will be pleased to discover 2 sparkling new and exclusive originals and 7 remixes, music videos, pictures and much, much more, coming together on the luxurious #musicislife (Deluxe) album. A true collector's item for all Dash Berlin fans!