Helen (Ara Mina) and Dave (Paolo Paraiso) are a happy couple, but their relationship is tested when Helen's younger sister Cleo (Cristine Reyes) comes into the picture. Helen's Family is under treat from being torn apart as the two sisters fight for the affections of A Single Man, and Helen herself is put to the test when faced with the temptation of Lex (Ian Veneracion), her Ex-boyfriend.