In that house, broken glass can be found in a once perfect picture frame. Pedro drags in his chest a necklace given by his long absent father. Forced to wear a mask every day, led by his insecurities and forbided to express his emotions, he finds his so much needed stability in Gonçalo. The movie then takes on a metamorphosis in this character: the innocence fades, the love is lost and the anguish and pain take control.