Banker Gavin Corbett refuses, unlike his wife Virginia, who would just wait, to stand by as his spoiled daughter Rebecca `Becky` announces she wants to abandon her medical studies and marry idealistic, unruly environmental activist Dennis Qualintip. Gavin hopes the answer is to match Becky with a dream prince, rising bank executive Brent Fenwick III, whom he makes his protégé. Alas the boy fears he`s wanted as gay boy-toy, while everyone else warms to Dennis.