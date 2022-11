Not Available

Meredith is a girl who so desperately tries to fit in with the beautiful people. A group of beauty pageant girls that have been friends since they were kids. When her attempts fail, and the bullying laps over into adulthood from these girls, Meredith snaps and begins a terrifying life or death game with the girls who treated her so horribly. They must either kill themselves, or live their lives with some sort of "imperfection".