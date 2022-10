Not Available

Being a child muxe, or Zapotec homosexual, Tino assumes the role of a woman to reach his teens, to resolve his economic situation and his past, despite social deprivation. Tino wants to achieve his dream of becoming a “quinceañera” and Queen Muxe. This is an intimate journey into a magical town of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, lost in the wild heel of Mexico, where femininity, strong women and men dressed as women prevail.