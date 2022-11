Not Available

Titiek, a widowed “dangdut” singer, has adoptive children, Ateng and his older sibling, Enny. Meanwhile Eddy Sud, a widower whose collection is 90 per cent “dangdut” songs, has a daughter, Vivi, whose Ateng had relationship with. Their parents don't approve of the romance between Ateng and Vivi, so they keep their relationship a secret.