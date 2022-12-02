Ateng Bikin Pusing

Not Available

Ateng is spoiled by his grandmother and this troubles his parents since Ateng is a little mentally challenged and needs special education from a teacher. The presence of Iskak, a village kid who is adopted and brought there to accompany Ateng is also a worry as Iskak always has ideas for his own profit. Ateng becomes very dependent on Iskak, so when Iskak is told to leave after he is accused of stealing a neighbor’s watch (though unproven), Ateng is very upset. Then he climbs up a water tower and refuses to come down until Iskak returns.