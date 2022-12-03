Ateng Pendekar Aneh

Not Available

At the Kuntul Putih School of martial arts, the teacher Sekarwangi receives a telegram that his ex-student, Anom Subali, is robbing people. So Ateng and Iskak, students of Sekarwangi who have just graduated, are told to go and defeat Anom’s group. Ateng is given a magical weapon (a cloth belt) while Iskak is also given a weapon (a flute). So Ateng and Iskak face many battles against Anom’s men. A love story is also woven in as a subplot. The comedy is mixed with action as it uses a martial arts story as a background.