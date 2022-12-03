Ateng Raja Penyamun

Not Available

This time Ateng and friends are dressed in costumes recalling Baghdad’s sultanate. The story is similar to Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves. The poor Ali Baba becomes suddenly rich after finding a treasure in a cave that actually belongs to the King of Robbers. After hearing about the treasure, Ali’s brother goes into the cave to take some but forgets the magic password and is trapped inside. When the King of Robbers arrives, he learns that Ali Baba has found out their secret. So a duel ensues between Ali Baba and the King of Robbers, and in the end the police apprehends them. Ateng and friends are hilarious and the Baghdad set and costumes bring back the nostalgia of old stage performances.