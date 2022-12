Not Available

Ateng’s tomfoolery saves his employer from a robbery attempt by Bagio and his gang. He succeeds as he knows Bagio’s secret fear of cats. As a result, Bagio constantly targets him especially when he recovers a diamond that Bagio wants. Then Iskak gets a job and falls in love with another servant, Supini. To secure the relationship, Ateng sends a letter Supini’s name to Iskak, and vice versa, thus creating more comedic confusion.