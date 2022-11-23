Atheists Don't Exist

Not Available

In this film we demonstrate atheists know God deep down despite professing the contrary. First, we show various proofs including scientific studies which indicate there are no atheists. Second, we show atheism renders basic things everybody agrees on meaningless. It is proved that atheism is unable to account for the validity of reason, empirical observation, the possibility of knowledge, moral absolutes, the uniformity of nature, the laws of logic, and human dignity. In fact, these issues render atheism impossible. We argue since atheists assume these things this means they are not atheists but closet believers.