Athena: Goddess of War

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Taewon Entertainment

Sometime in the near future, the Korean peninsula attempts to reunify. The South Korean government, which needs enormous funds for the unification to succeed, develops a landmark new technology called the TWR. The TWR is a high speed nuclear reactor and other countries want the technology. To prevent terror in the aftermath of the TWR breakthrough, the government establishes a new organization named NTS (National Anti-Terror Service). Jung-Woo (Jung Woo-Sung) is transferred to the NTS group from the NIS. He's excited about the transfer and hopes to live the life of a real agent, but then discovers his main responsibility is to watch North Korean defectors.

Cast

Jung Woo-SungLee Jung-Woo
Soo-AeYoon Hye-In
Kim Min-jongKim Ki-Soo
Cha Seung-wonSon-Hyeok
Ricky KimViktor Sevcenkov / Sasha
Lee Ji-ahHan Jae-hui

