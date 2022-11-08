Not Available

Athena, The Goddess of War (2015) launches viewers into a universe filled with Gods and Goddesses, Humans and betrayals, love and redemption. When Zeus learns of a plan by Hades to enslave mankind and force them to fight alongside his army Zeus forges a key to restrict passage between the realms to protect mankind. Unfortunately, Hades one step ahead of Zeus has already sent his bride and Queen of the Underworld Persephone to earth to find the key to open the passage way to earth allowing Hades' evil and demonic creation called The Harbinger of Death to attack. The only thing standing between the impending invasion and certain annihilation of mankind is Athena, The Goddess of War and seven brave humans courageous enough to join the fight to save mankind.