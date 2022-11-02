Not Available

Young Amrita Goutham's parents bring home a poor and homeless boy from the streets of Hyderabad, and adopt him. Shortly thereafter her life is shattered when her parents are killed by this boy and she goes to live with her brother, and his wife. Years later, she has grown up, and has a niece, Aishwarya. While being chased by some goons, a male named Aditya, comes to her rescue, and she falls in love with him. Amidst nation-wide kidnappings taking place allegedly at the hands of one Kaiser, she soon finds out that Aditya is none other than the one who killed her parents and may have returned back into her family's life to kill all of them.