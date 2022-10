Not Available

Athisaya Piravi is a 1990 Tamil film starring Rajinikanth, Nagesh and Kanaka and music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film was directed by SP. Muthuraman. The film is a remake of Yamudiki Mogudu, a 1988 Telugu film starring Chiranjeevi (in a dual role), Radha, Vijayashanti, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Allu Rama Lingaiah. It was a box office failure.