This action-packed sequel to the original "Atlanta HEAT" 2012 embarks on Detective Sadie Parks (Jarneen Brown) and the team of undercover detectives efforts to get the drugs off the streets of Atlanta. Sadie has engaged in both sides of the fence and has such compromised the team. Her Chief (Jeanine Chait) must create a diversion from internal affairs. A must-see action drama packed with HEAT!