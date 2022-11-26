Not Available

Where will you be when the Zombie Apocalypse begins? Hopefully not stuck in a cheesy Haunted House wishing you could find a better weapon than a plastic machete. Atlanta Zombie Apocalypse is a Horror Comedy where four friends will rely on their wits and the help of costumed Haunted House employees to survive the night. Hopefully all the time they have spent watching zombie movies will pay off, but probably not. Although not set in the 80's it has that sort of fun style like if Return Of The Living Dead met The Breakfast Club! Winner of the Audience Award for a Short at the Atlanta Film Festival 2014.