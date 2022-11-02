Atlantic Records: The House That Ahmet Built

Not Available

This American Masters episode showcases the wonderful influence of Ahmet Ertegun, the founder of Atlantic Records. Since the label's founding in 1947, some of the most popular Rhythm and Blues and Rock 'n' Roll artists have worked for Atlantic. Among them: first artist Ruth Brown, Big Joe Turner, Ray Charles, Bobby Darin, The Coasters, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Phil Collins and many more. Also covered are many of the Atlantic crew like engineer Tom Dowd, producer Jerry Wexler, and songwriters Mike Lieber and Jerry Stoller.