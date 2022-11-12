Atlantis Expedition

Not Available

In one of the most inspiring expeditions of the 20th century, Alfredo Barragan sets out to prove that primitive men could traveled from Africa to America long before Columbus' trip. He creates a raft with the same materials these primitive men could have arranged and together with four brave friends he sets out to sail the Atlantic Ocean - and the adventure begins. He didn't only want to prove this hypothesis but he also wanted to prove that a men, with determination and enough planning, can achieve what seems impossible. "Let men know that men can!". Don't miss this amazing and inspiring story that will make you believe again in yourself and in mankind.