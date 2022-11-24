Atlantis: The Underwater City

Not Available

During a trip to Stonehenge, two youngsters are kidnapped by a mysterious light ray coming from space. These children wake up in an odd spacecraft driven by Filnir, an elf with long pointed ears. Their destination is the mythical underwater city of Atlantis where Princess Lutienne is waiting for the spacecraft. Once she sees them she gets rather annoyed as she was longing to see Zoltan, the Legendary magician. He would have helped her to rescue the town from the unwelcome invasion of the terrible aliens called Egrims. The situation is desperate: how can two young human beings face such powerful and big enemies? The answer is in this entertaining cartoon! Don't miss it!