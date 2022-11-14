Atmospheric Pressure

Not Available

Cows enter a milking parlour in the early morning. As their milk is sucked away, a cataclysmic storm builds on the horizon. Under the onslaught of wind and rain, summer disappears. A meteorologist investigates the bizarre shift in the weather. He follows his equipment through the dark and wintry landscape and arrives at the farm where the cows were milked, but nothing remains of the animals. He begins a more precise investigation, but the results are inconclusive. In such miserable and remorseless weather, how can he measure meaning?