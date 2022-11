Not Available

In a remote forest, Astrophysicist Dr. Adam Gaines and his homemade robotic assistant Jimbot recover a 3.5 billion year old meteorite containing an alien organism that may hold the secrets to the universe. What they don't realize is that a mysterious terrorist named Gremlo Flugg and his band of "Fluggmen" also seek the ancient contents of the meteorite so they can carry out their sinister plans to take over planet Earth.