Atomic Age

Two young boys, Victor and Rainer, take the commuter train to spend the evening in Paris. In a nightclub on the banks of the Seine they go from one disappointment to another, from failed chat ups to street brawls. But as they get carried away by the night, they leave the city for the forest. In the silence of the moonlight nature, the desire between the two friends becomes increasingly vibrant. A new day is born from their friendship.

Niels SchneiderTheo
Mathilde BissonCécilia
Clémence BoisnardRose
Luc ChesselThe Gay Boy
Arnaud RebotiniThe Bouncer
Cécilia RanvalThe Girl in the Night Club

