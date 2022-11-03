Atomic Filmmakers: Hollywood's Secret Film Studio

Not Available

For years, a secret U.S. government film studio operated in Hollywood capturing images of atomic bomb testing! This documentary chronicals the top secret film studio that for over twenty years during the height of the Cold War, photographed hundreds of nuclear weapons tests and other classified projects. Their work is among the most spectacular ever captured on film. From the Nevada desert to remote Pacific atolls to outer space, these top secret filmmakers developed advanced techniques and methods to create their fantastic movies. With the end of the Cold War, the story of Hollywood's secret film studio can now be told.