Atomic Kitten - Live at Wembley

Set List: 1. Be With You / 2. It's OK! / 3. Don't Go Breaking My Heart / 4. Somebody Like You / 5. Love Doesn't Have to Hurt / 6. If You Come to Me 7. The Last Goodbye / 8. I Won't Be There / 9. Nothing in the World / 10. Right Now / 11. Lovin' You / 12. Always Be My Baby / 13. Everything Goes Round / 14. Eternal Flame / 15. Someone Like Me / 16. Believer / 17. Feels So Good / Holiday / 18. Whole Again / 19. The Tide is High (Get the Feeling) / 20. Ladies Night Videos: 1. Right Now / 2. See Ya / 3. I Want Your Love / 4. Follow Me / 5. Whole Again / 6. Eternal Flame / 7. You Are / 8. It's OK! / 9. The Tide is High (Get the Feeling) / 10. The Last Goodbye / 11. Be With You / 12. Love Doesn't Have to Hurt / 13. If You Come to Me / 14. Ladies Night / 15. Right Now 2004 / 16. Somebody Like Me / 17. Whole Again (Original Version) / 18. Cradle