This fun documentary chronicles the humble beginnings and chart-topping successes of British pop supergroup Atomic Kitten. On the verge of being dropped by their record company, the girls made a major comeback with their hit single "Whole Again." In addition to interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, this program features videos for "Whole Again," "Right Now," "See Ya," "I Want Your Love," "Follow Me," "Eternal Flame" and "You Are."