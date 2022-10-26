Not Available

Attack Force Z

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fauna Productions

Tim Burstall directs then-up-and-comers Mel Gibson and Sam Neill in this action-packed Cannes Film Festival selection about the grim realities of World War II, a gritty drama based on actual events. Sent to rescue survivors from the site of a plane crash in the South Pacific, Capt. P.G. Kelly (Gibson) and his elite squad of Australian commandos must keep tabs on a defecting Japanese official who could hold the secret to peace.

Cast

John Phillip LawLieutenant Veitch
Mel GibsonCaptain Kelly
Sam NeillSergeant Costello
Chris HaywoodAble Seaman A.D. 'Sparrer' Bird
Sylvia ChangChien Hua
John WatersSub Lt. Ted 'Kingo' King

View Full Cast >

Images