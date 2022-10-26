Attack Force Z

Tim Burstall directs then-up-and-comers Mel Gibson and Sam Neill in this action-packed Cannes Film Festival selection about the grim realities of World War II, a gritty drama based on actual events. Sent to rescue survivors from the site of a plane crash in the South Pacific, Capt. P.G. Kelly (Gibson) and his elite squad of Australian commandos must keep tabs on a defecting Japanese official who could hold the secret to peace.
|John Phillip Law
|Lieutenant Veitch
|Mel Gibson
|Captain Kelly
|Sam Neill
|Sergeant Costello
|Chris Haywood
|Able Seaman A.D. 'Sparrer' Bird
|Sylvia Chang
|Chien Hua
|John Waters
|Sub Lt. Ted 'Kingo' King
