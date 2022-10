Not Available

Pull on your legwarmers, stick in those hot rollers and prepare for a nostalgic look back at the cinema of the 1980s -- an era of power suits, Jazzercise and some of the best (and worst) movies of all time. This comprehensive collection of 50 theatrical trailers runs the gamut from the realism of The Big Chill (1983) to the ridiculousness of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) … and everything in between.