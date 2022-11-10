Not Available

ATTACK OF THE GIANT TEACHER is a classic style tokusatsu film that tells the story of Kenzo Miyazawa, an earnest teacher who works at a night school. His class is filled with unique and slightly odd students. Suddenly, the night school witnesses a drop in student numbers and has no choice but to shut down by the end of the year. Mr. Miyazawa’s class decides to create a musical for the school’s last festival. Then, an alien beast invades Earth and begins destroying the town. Mr. Miyazawa challenges the alien beast to a fight.