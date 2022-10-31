Attack of The Indian Werewolf

Not Available

South Africa's most ambitious film to date. An hilarious, over the top horror spoof set in Durban. A timid electronics store clerk's life is turned upside down when a chance encounter with the mystical jadoo bean transforms him into a ferocious wolf-like creature from which no one is safe, especially his cheating girlfriend and abusive boss. His spontaneous transformations into the beast causes him to unleash bloody carnage across his town and it is up to his best friend and his childhood sweetheart to find a cure to the jadoo bean’s curse and put an end to the havoc.