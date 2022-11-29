Not Available

A darkly humorous, violent parody of 80's Zombie films, Attack of the Killer Backpacks tells the story of a serial killer who preys on young females walking home from school. The police call him the suburban killer, however something more sinister and crazy is going on, as the investigation reveals that the disappearing young women all seem connected by a detail accessory: They were all wearing backpacks at the time of their disappearance. Can anyone stop the Attack of the Killer Backpacks?