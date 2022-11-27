Attack of the Zombie Knights

Not Available

More than 800 years ago, Sir Wycliff returned with his fellow knights from the crusades. They brought back a mysterious relic, which should never have been existing since it embodied a terrible truth with the power to destroy all faith and push the world into panic and chaos. So it happened, that the knights were ambushed by the Vatican itself and brutally murdered. The dying knights, betrayed by God, summoned Satan and cursed the place of their last battle. The relic remained in a secret place, where it outlived the centuries ... until now!