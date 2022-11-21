Not Available

Attack on Silence brings together a series of works by British artist Mark Fell exploring the relationships between geometry, color, and waveform. These works have been shown around the world as performances, installations, and in print. Sacred geometries, and their sonic equivalents, are said to mirror the micro and macroscopic structures of the physical world; the complex harmonies of the Tibetan singing bowl, like the patterns of the Mandala, allow access to the deepest levels of the consciousness inducing meditative states that transform the very being of their participants.