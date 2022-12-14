Not Available

'Attack On Taikan' was reading and live event held at Yokohama Arena on October, 12, 2013. It featured most of the anime’s main voice cast and their reading performances of the original story. It also presented live music by Hiroyuki Sawano (the composer of the anime soundtrack) with the orchestra, band, and singers. The performing voice cast were: Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman), Marina Inoue (Armin Arlert), Kisho Taniyama (Jean Kirstein), Yu Kobayashi (Sasha Blouse), and Hiro Shimono (Connie Springer).